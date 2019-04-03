Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD
Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Dr. Raghavan's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7594
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raghavan?
I’m always taken in fast and always treated very well
About Dr. Pooja Raghavan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1801026810
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghavan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Dr. Raghavan speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.