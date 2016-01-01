Overview of Dr. Pooja Singh, MD

Dr. Pooja Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College, Miraj and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.