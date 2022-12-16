Overview of Dr. Pooja Suresh, MD

Dr. Pooja Suresh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Suresh works at Abington Cancer Care Specialists in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.