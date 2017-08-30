Overview

Dr. Pradeep Kulkarni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll-Osmania U and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital, UPMC Western Maryland and Webster County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kulkarni works at Alleghany Cardiology Center in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.