Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mitroo works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Digestive Disease Consultants
    1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Enteritis
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Intestinal Ischemia
Ischemic Colitis
Malnutrition
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 09, 2022
    Truly like Dr. Mitroo and her PA but the follow through from the office staff on things such as scheduling appointments after virtual visits really needs to improve. She is an excellent doctor who listens and solves health problems. I am very thankful for the help she has given me.
    K Moffitt — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538371901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitroo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitroo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitroo works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mitroo’s profile.

    Dr. Mitroo has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitroo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitroo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitroo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitroo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitroo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

