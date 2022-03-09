Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitroo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD
Overview
Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mitroo works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Consultants1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 440-0450
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitroo?
Truly like Dr. Mitroo and her PA but the follow through from the office staff on things such as scheduling appointments after virtual visits really needs to improve. She is an excellent doctor who listens and solves health problems. I am very thankful for the help she has given me.
About Dr. Pradnya Mitroo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1538371901
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitroo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitroo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitroo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitroo works at
Dr. Mitroo has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitroo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mitroo speaks Arabic and Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitroo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitroo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitroo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitroo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.