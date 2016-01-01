Overview of Dr. Pragati Banda, MD

Dr. Pragati Banda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Banda works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.