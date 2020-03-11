Dr. Prakash Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Bhatia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Paradise Valley Hospital.
Pacific Health Systems L.p.610 Euclid Ave Ste 200, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 267-9257
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He was very rude. Asked me questions regarding my mental health but refused to listen. Our entire visit he remained on his cell phone texting. Dismissed my comments and treated me beneath him. I was not always disabled like this and was able to work 40 hours a week from a job I went to college for, and it is frustrating seeing people in his position getting away with behavior like this.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
