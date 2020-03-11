Overview of Dr. Prakash Bhatia, MD

Dr. Prakash Bhatia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Pacific Health Systems in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.