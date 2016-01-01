See All Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Prakash Harikrishnan, MD

Cardiology
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Prakash Harikrishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Harikrishnan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Amyloid Cardiopathy
Aneurysm
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Amyloid Cardiopathy
Aneurysm

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloid Cardiopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Prakash Harikrishnan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1053687954
    Education & Certifications

    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prakash Harikrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harikrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harikrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harikrishnan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Harikrishnan’s profile.

    Dr. Harikrishnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harikrishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harikrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harikrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

