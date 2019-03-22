Dr. Prakash Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prakash Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Prakash Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora Medical Group Inc13250 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 948-6630
-
2
Aurora Medical Group Inc10400 75th St Ste 212, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-6630
-
3
Aurora Medical Group8400 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 884-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Aurora Medical Group45 Tower Ct, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 623-3200Tuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
" I wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you for your fantastic care of my husband and me. Your quality and integrity as a doctor, surgeon and, more fundamentally, as a person, shine through.” Your truly amazing... Please don't ever retire for you are truly an inspirational asset to Aurora. If there was a 20 point star to give, I'd give it to you... ?Ppl please remember if you have to wait in a waiting room for a bit, it's because it's worth waiting for a top notch doctor like DR SHAH!?
About Dr. Prakash Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013917996
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.