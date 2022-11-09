Overview of Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD

Dr. Prakash Vishnu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Vishnu works at Office in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.