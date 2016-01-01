See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (193)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD

Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Anne works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 193 ratings
    Patient Ratings (193)
    5 Star
    (185)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1982626321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University, School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Riddle Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pramila Rani Anne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anne accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Anne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anne works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Anne’s profile.

    193 patients have reviewed Dr. Anne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

