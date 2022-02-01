Overview of Dr. Pranav Bhakta, MD

Dr. Pranav Bhakta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Bhakta works at PRANAV BHAKTA MD in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.