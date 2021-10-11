Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
North Dallas Dentistry1060 W Campbell Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 573-2651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is the best dental office I've ever been too. From the front office all the way back. The staff is EXCELLENT! Dr Patel is both personable and an excellent dentist. Office is nice. Not overly done where you feel like you are paying for the chandelier. I would recommend this office to anyone looking for great care in a good environment.
About Dr. Pranay Patel, DDS
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770605610
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
713 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.