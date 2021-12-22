Overview of Dr. Prem Chatpar, MD

Dr. Prem Chatpar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Chatpar works at PRINE Rheumatology Formerly LI Osteoporosis and Arthritis Center in Plainview, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.