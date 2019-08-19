Dr. Prema Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prema Abraham, MD
Overview of Dr. Prema Abraham, MD
Dr. Prema Abraham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hospital
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham's Office Locations
-
1
Black Hills Regional Eye Institute2800 3rd St # 2, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 341-2000
-
2
Pierre Clinic809 E Dakota Ave, Pierre, SD 57501 Directions (605) 341-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
She not only successfully treated my wife for diabetic retinopathy, but she has helped me with wet macular degeneration. Many people from Sheridan, WY have learned to go to Black Hills Regional EyeCare.
About Dr. Prema Abraham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1063492940
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.