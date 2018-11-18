Overview of Dr. Prema Kothandaraman, MD

Dr. Prema Kothandaraman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Madras Chingleput Med College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kothandaraman works at Obgyn Place A Medical Corp. in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.