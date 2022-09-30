Overview of Dr. Priscilla Pang, MD

Dr. Priscilla Pang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Pang works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.