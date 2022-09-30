Dr. Priscilla Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscilla Pang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priscilla Pang, MD
Dr. Priscilla Pang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Pang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pang's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pang?
Saw Dr. Pang recently and went through the process of surgery, she was incredibly caring and understanding of my situation. Comes off as very focused and sharp, thorough as can be with everything.
About Dr. Priscilla Pang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1346565710
Education & Certifications
- Doernbecher Children'S Hospital
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pang works at
Dr. Pang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.