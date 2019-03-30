Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pritesh Shah, MD
Dr. Pritesh Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westwood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Elizabeth A. Varas MD PC354 Old Hook Rd Ste 102, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 358-0400
-
2
Pascack Valley Psychiatric Institute Inc.185 Cedar Ln Ste U6, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
He waits until you are in his office. He quickly enters in the same room with you and immediately asks how you are doing? Then, I tell him the honest truth. Some notoriety in my response sometimes. I don't always feel good. Mostly since I switched to new medication, I have been having more consistency with mood disorder. I 've been experiencing much more mood stability lately upon the doctor's decision to put me on this new medication. It is finally a good one!
About Dr. Pritesh Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1114121175
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.