General Surgery
Overview of Dr. Prithvi Legha, MB BS

Dr. Prithvi Legha, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their fellowship with U CA

Dr. Legha works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Legha's Office Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7171
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Ileus
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 07, 2017
    Conservative and mindful of the patient. Keeps in mind the overall outcome. Not in a rush to make a decision. Very concern
    Santa Clara, CA — Jun 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Prithvi Legha, MB BS

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1760563621
    Education & Certifications

    • U CA
    • McGill University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prithvi Legha, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legha has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Legha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

