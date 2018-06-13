Dr. Sadanandan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priya Sadanandan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priya Sadanandan, MD
Dr. Priya Sadanandan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadanandan's Office Locations
- 1 15416 N Florida Ave Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 960-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor. Listens and notices what is going on when you go in to talk to her. She can tell when I am inflamed or having an episode or even if its my hands or wrists or knees that hurt the worst. She does not talk a lot but she is extremely intelligent and compassionate. She is exactly the type of Doctor needed to help fight such a versatile soul sucking Chronic disease. I am lucky to have her help.
About Dr. Priya Sadanandan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1093779712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
