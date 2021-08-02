Dr. Govindan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priyanka Govindan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priyanka Govindan, MD
Dr. Priyanka Govindan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greeley, CO.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Govindan's Office Locations
- 1 8229 W 20th St Ste 123, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 493-7733
-
2
Interim Healthcare Morris Group Inc2091 LANGHORNE RD, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3954
-
3
Fort Collins Dialysis1601 Prospect Pkwy Unit J, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-0753
-
4
Nephrology Clinic1600 Specht Point Rd Ste 127, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Plains Medical Center
- East Morgan County Hospital
- McKee Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Great doctor
About Dr. Priyanka Govindan, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1245551993
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Dr. Govindan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Govindan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Govindan has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Govindan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Govindan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govindan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govindan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govindan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.