Dr. Priyanka Yadav, DO

Sleep Medicine
3.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Priyanka Yadav, DO

Dr. Priyanka Yadav, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Yadav works at RWJPE Sleep Medicine in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yadav's Office Locations

    RWJPE Sleep Medicine
    331 US Highway 206 Ste 1A, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 264-2313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight

Sleep Apnea
Obesity
Overweight
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Osteopenia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Study
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 22, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Yadav for many years. Since seeing her my Sleep and use of the CPAP Machine has stabilized and i couldn't be happier .. My API's are never over 5.0 I sleep Like a baby. I fall asleep in 5 minutes. She is a wonderful Dr. I highly recommend her.
    Neal W. Saiff — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Priyanka Yadav, DO

    Sleep Medicine
    English, Hindi
    1063633402
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priyanka Yadav, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yadav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadav works at RWJPE Sleep Medicine in Hillsborough, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yadav’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

