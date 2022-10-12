Dr. Prodromos Borboroglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borboroglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prodromos Borboroglu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Prodromos Borboroglu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with U MD Med System
1
Steward Medical Group Inc240 N Wickham Rd Ste 311, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 308-5060
2
Prody Urology Pllc575 S Wickham Rd Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 308-5060
3
Wuesthoff Emergency Physicians250 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1200
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been with Dr. Prody now for four years. It took me a few visits to truly understand how much he cares about his patients. He has eased my mind more than once and exudes confidence in a humble way. He has not rushed me through any appointments & he always makes sure I have answers to any questions or concerns I have. His office is always busy and runs like a swiss clock. Behind the scenes he has several wonderful ladies that do most of the testing. Those ladies are always gentle and go out of their way to make patients comfortable. The ones that do ultrasounds are always in a good mood and they are very thorough. One of the ladies in particular named Talia is sharp & so sweet! While doing bladder testing, she counseled me in how to improve my quality of life with good habits. She provided documentation as well to help me remember what we discussed. She helped me through the testing with TLC, and made me feel like I was the only person in the world. God bless her! :)
- Urology
- English
- 1770543894
- U MD Med System
- Naval Med Ctr San Diego
- Urology
Dr. Borboroglu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borboroglu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borboroglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borboroglu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borboroglu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Borboroglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borboroglu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borboroglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borboroglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.