Dr. Prodromos Borboroglu, MD

Urology
3.9 (112)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prodromos Borboroglu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with U MD Med System

Dr. Borboroglu works at Steward Medical Group Inc in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Medical Group Inc
    240 N Wickham Rd Ste 311, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 308-5060
  2. 2
    Prody Urology Pllc
    575 S Wickham Rd Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 308-5060
  3. 3
    Wuesthoff Emergency Physicians
    250 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 752-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Testicular Dysfunction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Prodromos Borboroglu, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1770543894
    Education & Certifications

    • U MD Med System
    • Naval Med Ctr San Diego
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prodromos Borboroglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borboroglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borboroglu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borboroglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borboroglu works at Steward Medical Group Inc in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Borboroglu’s profile.

    Dr. Borboroglu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borboroglu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Borboroglu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borboroglu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borboroglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borboroglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

