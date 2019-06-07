Dr. Chitkara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puja Chitkara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Puja Chitkara, MD
Dr. Puja Chitkara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dibrugarth University Assam Med College and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Chitkara works at
Dr. Chitkara's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group765 Medical Center Ct Ste 216, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 623-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic. She listens, she cares. Best Dr. Visit I’ve had in years.
About Dr. Puja Chitkara, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1871718189
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- St. Lukes Hospital
- St Luke's Hospital
- Dibrugarth University Assam Med College
- India
Dr. Chitkara works at
