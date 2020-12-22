See All Rheumatologists in Inglewood, CA
Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD

Rheumatology
2.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Inglewood, CA
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD

Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kirkland works at Rheumatology Associates in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kirkland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Rheumatology Associates
    575 E Hardy St Ste 320, Inglewood, CA 90301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 672-8921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Fibromyalgia
Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkland?

    Dec 22, 2020
    Honestly, I saw a previous Doctor in Culver City that did nothing for me. Dr. Kirkland might have long waiting times, but it is only because he takes his time with every patient. He has helped me immensely with the pain and doubts I had. If you're not patient, this place might not be for you. With that said, the waiting time is worth it. He answers all of my questions and wants to know about every symptom I might have experienced. I literally bring a notebook with questions and we get through all of them. I would recommend him to friends and family.
    — Dec 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kirkland to family and friends

    Dr. Kirkland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kirkland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD.

    About Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629133368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkland works at Rheumatology Associates in Inglewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kirkland’s profile.

    Dr. Kirkland has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Purnell Kirkland, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.