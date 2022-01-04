Dr. Purnendu Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purnendu Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Purnendu Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Shriners Hospitals for Children-chicago2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 Directions (773) 622-5400
NorthShore University HealthSystem9600 Gross Point Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846
NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
I went to Dr. Gupta with debilitating back and side pain. they went out of their way to book me a new patient appt. It was a long wait at the office but i was checked on constantly and brought water. Dr. G. is one of the nicest, caring, well-rounded doctors I've ever encountered. i have a very complicated immune disease and history. he knew every facet of it, went over my Xray, asked questions, answered every one I asked. it turned out it wasnt my spine but he gave me names of neurologists, for PT if i wanted it...i am so sad hes not a GP as he knows the human body and inter-intra connections so well and is so nice, calm and interesting. his staff was caring. I dont shut up to people about how nice and smart Dr. Gupta is, and after decades of doctors i dont find many that stand out anymore!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Washington University Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Nothwestern University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
