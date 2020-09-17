Dr. Qing Ni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qing Ni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qing Ni, MD
Dr. Qing Ni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Ni's Office Locations
Newnan Neurology PC60 Oak Hill Blvd Ste 103, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 683-8637Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and Physician fantastic
About Dr. Qing Ni, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1295765311
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Newnan Neurology PC
Dr. Ni has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ni speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.