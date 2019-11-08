Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qinyue Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qinyue Liu, MD
Dr. Qinyue Liu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nanking University Med College.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
ABC Psychiatric Consultant LLC31 Mountain Blvd Ste 31W, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 222-1532
-
2
ABC Psychiatric Consultant LLC27 Mountain Blvd Ste 3, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 222-1532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Liu for 5 years+ and I have recommended her to several others that are as happy as I am. Please don’t Hogg the time!
About Dr. Qinyue Liu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083753669
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/cornell Med Center
- Nanking University Med College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.