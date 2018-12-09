Dr. Queen Mbanuzue, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mbanuzue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Queen Mbanuzue, DPM
Dr. Queen Mbanuzue, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowie, MD. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital, UM Capital Region Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.
In Step Podiatry Center2905 Mitchellville Rd Ste 105, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 430-0337
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- UM Laurel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My office visits have always been top-notch. Dr. Mbanuze is the very best.!!! She keeps tabs on my progress and offers encouragement to keep moving forward. She is so thorough that I travel from Calvert County, MD to Bowie just to be seen by Dr. Mbanuze.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972769339
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
