Dr. Querubin Mendoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Querubin Mendoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Bay Cardiovascular Center5101 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 248-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendoza?
Dr. Querubin Mendoza, is gentle he makes his patients feel relaxed. And I would recommend him to anyone who needs an excellent cardiologist. Please give him a call. ??????????
About Dr. Querubin Mendoza, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Towson State University
- Interventional Cardiology
