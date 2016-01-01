Overview of Dr. Qurrat Shamim, MD

Dr. Qurrat Shamim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shamim works at Cookeville Regional Medical Group in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Sparta, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.