Dr. Qurrat Shamim, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Qurrat Shamim, MD

Dr. Qurrat Shamim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shamim works at Cookeville Regional Medical Group in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Sparta, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Gout and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shamim's Office Locations

    Rheumatology
    145 W 4th St Ste 201, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 783-5848
    Cookeville Dialysis
    320 N Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 646-0880
    150 Sam Walton Dr Ste 800, Sparta, TN 38583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 739-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Qurrat Shamim, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881894582
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qurrat Shamim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamim has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Gout and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shamim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

