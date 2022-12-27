See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD

Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Mizrahi works at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mizrahi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach
    1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 491-9000
  2. 2
    Rory J Friedman Dpm
    1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 508, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 437-1882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mizrahi?

    Dec 27, 2022
    My daughter had two recent emergency visits to St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach, where Dr. Mizrahi was the primary OBGYN in charge of her care. He was always available and took the time to explain (in laymen's terms) what was going on with my daughter . He was very honest, genuinely seemed to care about her well-being, and each different time I saw him he recalled everything that was going on with her without even having to refer to his charts. I was impressed with him as a person and a doctor.
    Kenji — Dec 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mizrahi to family and friends

    Dr. Mizrahi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mizrahi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD.

    About Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124124920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizrahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mizrahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mizrahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mizrahi works at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mizrahi’s profile.

    Dr. Mizrahi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizrahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizrahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizrahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizrahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizrahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rabin Mizrahi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.