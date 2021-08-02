Overview

Dr. Rachel Banks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Banks works at Novant Hlth Cotswold Med Clin in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.