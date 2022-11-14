Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD
Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Kingree works at
Dr. Kingree's Office Locations
-
1
Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 309, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7526Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Nashville3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 680, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2218Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kingree?
Dr Kingree is very caring and understanding! I always recommend her. I wouldn't want to see any other Pulmanologist. She's the best!!
About Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1114020336
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kingree works at
Dr. Kingree has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.