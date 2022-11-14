See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (20)
Map Pin Small Hermitage, TN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD

Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Kingree works at Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kingree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 309, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7526
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Nashville
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 680, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2218
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Respiratory Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Respiratory Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114020336
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rachel Kingree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kingree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kingree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kingree has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

