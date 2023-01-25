Overview

Dr. Rachel Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.