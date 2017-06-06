Overview of Dr. Rachel Niknam, MD

Dr. Rachel Niknam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Niknam works at Kay & Tabas Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.