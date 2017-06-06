Dr. Rachel Niknam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niknam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Niknam, MD
Overview of Dr. Rachel Niknam, MD
Dr. Rachel Niknam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Niknam works at
Dr. Niknam's Office Locations
-
1
Kay & Tabas Associates601 Walnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 925-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Although the wait can be prolonged if Dr. Niknam has an emergency, she is apologetic and, she's a doctor, emergencies are part of the business!
About Dr. Rachel Niknam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1649215245
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Institute
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niknam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niknam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niknam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niknam has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niknam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Niknam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niknam.
