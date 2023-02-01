Overview of Dr. Rachel Rohde, MD

Dr. Rachel Rohde, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Rohde works at Beaumont Orthopaedic Center in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.