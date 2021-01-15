Overview of Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD

Dr. Rachel Rosovsky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newton, MA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Rosovsky works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Psychiatry in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.