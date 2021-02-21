Overview of Dr. Rachel Samsel, DPM

Dr. Rachel Samsel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Samsel works at Gentle Foot & Ankle Care in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.