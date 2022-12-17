Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schacht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA.
Dr. Schacht works at
Locations
Skin Concierge1310 W Saint Marys Rd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 333-5973Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Skin Concierge404 N Alvernon Way Ste B, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 333-5973
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rachael Schacht has helped me go from a critical condition, to one of normal healthy quality lifestyle. She has been my dermatologist for over 10 years. I had suffered this chronic condition for 30 years and had seen countless specialists. She took time to listen, perform many test and trials for my condition. She communicates with my allergist and primary physician. She is part of my wellness team, and I appreciate her efforts and extra time she takes to understand, what I am going through. I wanted a health care provider that believes in mind, body and spirit. I found her and she is fantastic.
About Dr. Rachel Schacht, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912359480
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Northwestern U McGaw MC
- Med Coll of PA
- Lehigh University
Dr. Schacht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schacht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schacht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schacht works at
Dr. Schacht has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schacht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schacht speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schacht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schacht.
