Dr. Radha Reddy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (46)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Radha Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rch Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Inland Endocrine in Rch Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Endocrine
    9471 Haven Ave Ste 140, Rch Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Goiter
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Goiter
Overweight

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Overweight Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 05, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Reddy for about three years. My experience has been nothing but positive. She and her staff are very thorough. Whenever I have problems with prescriptions they are right on it. That staff is very patient and accommodating. Since being with her I have seen a change in my health because of her help and recommendations. I also love that the office is very nice and clean. I would differently recommend her to someone else.
    Angela Y Brown — May 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Radha Reddy, MD
    About Dr. Radha Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780652073
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • East Carolina Univ Sch Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Gundersen Lutheran Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Karnatak Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Inland Endocrine in Rch Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Goiter and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

