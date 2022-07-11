Overview of Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD

Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.