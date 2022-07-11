See All Ophthalmologists in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (79)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD

Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Montgomery Office
    10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 202, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 561-5655
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. Kumar is highly educated and she practices at a very high level. She implements procedures and interventions thoughtfully and carefully, and she wraps her work with a sense of humor and personal connection.
    Jacqueline Williams — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427137470
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Cornea/Refractive Surgery/External Disease
    Residency
    • The Eye Institute, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

