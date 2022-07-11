Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD
Dr. Radhika Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Montgomery Office10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 202, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 561-5655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Dr. Kumar is highly educated and she practices at a very high level. She implements procedures and interventions thoughtfully and carefully, and she wraps her work with a sense of humor and personal connection.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1427137470
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Cornea/Refractive Surgery/External Disease
- The Eye Institute, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
- Internal Medicine, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
- Ophthalmology
