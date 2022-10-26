Dr. Raed Azzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raed Azzam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (216) 444-6050
Copley Medical Group Inc3632 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 666-6266
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-6050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
He is leaps and bounds over my last neurologist of 15yrs. Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center Dr.. Your intake appointment will take at least a 30min. for a review of your history and he will ask you alot of questions. My epilepsy is not very complex and that was the time intake took. You have to bring all your test results with you. He will probably check your drug level with blood test. He also ordered other blood work. If you have tests from other doctors at other hospital systems he gets those for you . If you have a medical restriction on your driver's license due to epilepsy he fills out the BMV forms and faxes them free. My last Dr .charged 25 bucks for that. His staff can answer your questions through the MYCHART app. . That takes about two days. He also takes Medicare.
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
