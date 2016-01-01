Dr. Rafael Avakyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avakyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Avakyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rafael Avakyan, MD
Dr. Rafael Avakyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with Flushing Hospital Med Center|N Shore University Hp Forest Hills
Dr. Avakyan works at
Dr. Avakyan's Office Locations
Pasadena Comprehensive Care Center401 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 304-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 300, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-7556Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rafael Avakyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Armenian
- 1629024393
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Med Center|N Shore University Hp Forest Hills

Dr. Avakyan speaks Armenian.
