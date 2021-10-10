See All Psychiatrists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Rafael Beltran Durango, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (46)
Saint Petersburg, FL
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Beltran Durango, MD

Dr. Rafael Beltran Durango, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Beltran Durango works at RAFAEL A BELTRAN MD in Saint Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beltran Durango's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rafael Beltran MD PA
    Rafael Beltran MD PA
3637 4th St N Ste 480, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 894-2341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 10, 2021
    Dr. Beltran listens well and responds in a helpful manner, he takes his time with each patient and doesn't push prescriptions. He is personable and funny. His staff is friendly and professional too.
    About Dr. Rafael Beltran Durango, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093807075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beltran Durango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beltran Durango works at RAFAEL A BELTRAN MD in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Beltran Durango’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Beltran Durango. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beltran Durango.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beltran Durango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beltran Durango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

