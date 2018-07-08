Overview of Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD

Dr. Rafael Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.