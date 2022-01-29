See All Pediatric Urologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD

Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Gosalbez works at Children's Urology Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gosalbez's Office Locations

    Miami Childrens Cardiology
    3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 104, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-6448
    Nicklaus Children's Boynton Beach Care Ctr-Cardiology
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-6511
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    The Endocrine Center/Boca Raton
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 483-0332
    Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 669-6448
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hypospadias
Bedwetting
Circumcision
Undescended Testicles
Urinary Incontinence
Varicocele
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydrocele
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystometry
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Atrophy
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Balanitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epididymitis
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hypogonadism
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lithotripsy
Male Epispadias
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 29, 2022
    I have been experiencing urinary reflux since I was two years old. It has caused me to be hospitalized many times for terrible UTI's. Now that I'm 21, my infections have gotten more serious. Dr. Gonsalbez gave me a second chance to living a healthier life. He is a very humble and empathetic doctor. He preformed a ureteral reimplantation surgery on me three months after my first consult. I was able to walk the same day the surgery was preformed on me. My four tiny incisons healed quickly and healthy. I am forever grateful to Dr. Gonsalbez for saving my kidneys.
    Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811925548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Gosalbez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosalbez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gosalbez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gosalbez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gosalbez has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosalbez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosalbez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosalbez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosalbez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosalbez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

