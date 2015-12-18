Overview

Dr. Rafael Pena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Pena works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.