Dr. Rafael Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Pena, MD
Overview
Dr. Rafael Pena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?
Dr Pena is an excellent and caring physician. He did an ablation and all went very well. His explanation and care for your lifestyle is a lesson to all physicians.
About Dr. Rafael Pena, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659307486
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.