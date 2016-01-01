Overview of Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD

Dr. Rafael Sanchez-Ponce, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez-Ponce works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Trinity, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.