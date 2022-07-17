Dr. Raffi Minasian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minasian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raffi Minasian, MD
Overview of Dr. Raffi Minasian, MD
Dr. Raffi Minasian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Minasian's Office Locations
Gladys B Hoed MD1500 S Central Ave Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 662-0222
- 2 511 S Harbor Blvd, La Habra, CA 90631 Directions (562) 694-8520
Fmc Dialysis Services of West1540 W West Covina Pkwy, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 337-8546
Covina Dialysis Center1547 W Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-9404
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Can you help me many years ago to get a transplant. He takes time to listen to you although he’s very busy smart.He’s taking care of all my family
About Dr. Raffi Minasian, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
